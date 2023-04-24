Two held with heroin, stolen car

Tarn Taran, April 23
The police arrested two miscreants with a stolen car, arms and drugs from the Chohla Sahib area here today.
SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said the accused had been identified as Lovpreet Singh Lovely, a resident of Thathian Mahanta, and Pawandeep Singh, a resident of Dargapur village.
SP Vishaljit Singh said besides the car, 300 grams of heroin, two stolen motorcycles, one country-made pistol with magazine and four cartridges had been recovered from their possession.
The SP said the accused snatched the car at gunpoint from a person at a petrol pump in Mohanpur village on April 18. Lovpreet Singh, who was facing a case of attempt to murder, came out on bail recently.
Vishaljit said a police party, led by Sub-Inspector Vinod Sharma, Station House Officer of the Chohla Sahib police station, arrested the accused from the area on Sunday. The accused would be produced before a court to get their police remand. During further interrogation, several other looting, snatching, robbery and theft cases would be solved.
