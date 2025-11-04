DT
Home / Amritsar / Two held with illegal arms in Tarn Taran

Two held with illegal arms in Tarn Taran

The police recover two pistols and four rounds along with magazines from their possession

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:41 AM Nov 04, 2025 IST
A police party, led by Manjinder Singh, ASI, Sarhali police station, arrested two persons with illegal weapons near Kheda village here on Sunday.

Asi Manjinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh Joban, a resident of Mehindipur (Valtoha), and Jasbir Singh, alias Raghu, a resident of Davinder Nagar, Amritsar. The police recovered two pistols and four rounds along with magazines from their possession.

The accused were carrying these weapons to hand them over to buyers in the area. A case under Sections 25, 25 (8) and 54 of the Arms and Ammunition Act.

