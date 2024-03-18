Two held with illegal pistols

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

The Gharinda police have arrested two persons for possessing illegal weapons. The police recovered two pistols of .30 bore calibre along with two mobile phones from them.

Those arrested were identified as Harmanpreet Singh, alias Sukha, and Gurmit Singh, both residents of Mandarsera village in Ferozepur district. Their third accomplice Kulwinder Singh was yet to be arrested.

The police said they got information that two youths with illegal weapons in their bag were coming towards Khasa side from Attari. Following tip-off, a naka was laid near Khasa bridge and two youths were intercepted carrying a bag. During search, the police seized two .30 bore pistols along with two magazines and two mobile phones from the youths.

The suspects could not produce any documents regarding weapons. The suspects said Kulwinder had sent them to bring these weapons. SSP Satinder Singh said a case under the Arms Act was registered against the duo and further investigation was underway to find their backward and forward links.

