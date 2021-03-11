Two held with illegal weapons

Amritsar, May 26
The police have arrested two persons for allegedly carrying illegal weapons.
Those arrested were identified as Amarjit Singh of Khabbe Rajputa village and Harpeet Singh of Jhander Mahapurkhan village in Tarn Taran.
According to the police, Amarjit was held with a .32 calibre pistol and Harpreet possessed a .32 bore pistol with three live bullets. They could not produce any documents regarding the weapons.
Separate cases under the Arms Act were registered against them. Further investigations are under progress to ascertain their source, said the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children