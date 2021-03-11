Two held with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly carrying illegal weapons.

Those arrested were identified as Amarjit Singh of Khabbe Rajputa village and Harpeet Singh of Jhander Mahapurkhan village in Tarn Taran.

According to the police, Amarjit was held with a .32 calibre pistol and Harpreet possessed a .32 bore pistol with three live bullets. They could not produce any documents regarding the weapons.

Separate cases under the Arms Act were registered against them. Further investigations are under progress to ascertain their source, said the police.