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Home / Amritsar / Two held with pistols, live cartridges in Amritsar

Two held with pistols, live cartridges in Amritsar

Court sends duo to police custody

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:16 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar rural police arrested two youths and recovered two foreign-made pistols and four live cartridges from their possession near Muchhal village falling under Tarsikka police jurisdiction yesterday.

The accused have been identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Happy, and Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, both residents of Guru Nanak Colony near Sharma Dairy, Ghanupur Kale area.

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A police team was patrolling the highway when they spotted the two suspects on a black Splendor motorcycle (PB-02-A-7386) near Muchhal village. On seeing the police, the two allegedly tried to flee.

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But the police managed to nab them. During search, a .30-bore pistol with a magazine and two live cartridges were allegedly recovered from Ravinder Singh. The weapon bore the marking “Khair Special Modified Cal-30 Bore Pistol”.

Similarly, a 9-mm Ruger pistol, along with a magazine containing two live cartridges, was allegedly recovered from Arshdeep Singh. The pistol carried markings indicating that it was made in Turkey.

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A case under Sections 25(8), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapons and their intended use.

The accused were produced in a local court, which sent them to police remand for further investigation.

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