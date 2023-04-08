Two held with stolen bike

Tarn Taran, April 7
The Sarhali police arrested two persons with a stolen motorcycle from Naushehra Pannuan on Thursday. Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh said the accused were identified as Gurbinder Singh and Jarnail Singh of Naushehra Pannuan who were waiting for the person to whom they were to sell the stolen motorcycle. A case had been registered against the accused, said the SI.
