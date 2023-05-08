Two held with stolen bikes

Amritsar: The local police have arrested Franco Masih and Roshan Singh, both residents of Kuralia village, and seized three stolen motorcycles from them. A probe has been initiated. TNS
Man decamps with 2.3-kg gold
Amritsar: The police have booked a person from West Bengal, Arun Mattu, on charges of criminal breach of trust and fraud after he decamped with 2.332-kg gold. Parul Nishchal, a gold smith, filed a complaint with the police that he gave gold to Arun for making ornaments, but the decamped. The police have registered a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC in this regard.TNS
Two arrested with narcotics
Amritsar: The Cantonment police have arrested Lovepreet Singh and Jasbir Singh, residents of Gumtala Colony, for allegedly possessing 30-gm and 20-gm heroin, respectively. A probe has been initiated to discover their forward and backward links.
