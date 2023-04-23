Two hitchhikers robbed man of four-wheeler

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 22

Two armed miscreants robbed Satnam Singh, a resident of Margindpura, of his car at the old office complex of the DC office here on Friday. The robbers also belonged to the same village. The victim had offered lift to the robbers at his village.

Satnam Singh was going from his village to Tarn Taran in his jeep when two persons, Kanwaljit Singh Talli and Gursahib Singh, residents of Margindpura village, sought lift in his vehicle. They had travelled a few kilometres away from the village when the two lift seekers asked the victim at gunpoint to drive the car according to their instructions.

When they reached the old DC office on Jandiala Road in Tarn Taran, Satnam refused to drive car. The accused threatened him with a gun and dropped him out of the car and drove away. ASI Paramjit Singh said a case had been registered.