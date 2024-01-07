Two hurt in group clash at Goindwal Sahib Central Jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 6

The Goindwal Sahib Central Jail, which is already involved in controversies, again made it to the headlines on Friday when two groups of inmates clashed with each other leaving two of them injured.

The police booked three inmates under Sections 323, 427 and 52 of the Prisons Act. The police registered a case on the complaint of Sushil Kumar, Assistant Superintendent, Goindwal Sahib Central Jail.

The injured were identified as Harjinder Singh and Harpreet Singh. After giving medical first aid, they were admitted to the local Civil Hospital and from there, they were referred to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

The police said on Saturday, inmates Harjinder Singh and Harpreet Singh Happy were injured in a group clash. The police said Harjinder armed with an iron strip attacked Harpreet who received head injuries. Another inmate identified as Sandeep Singh Shishu snatched the iron strip from Harjinder. Sandeep attacked Harjinder leaving him injured. The police nominated Harjinder Singh, Sandeep Singh Shishu and Lachhman Singh as accused in the case.

#Tarn Taran