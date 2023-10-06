Two illegal stills busted, 69 litres of illicit liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

The Amritsar (Rural) police today busted two illegal running indigenous stills for manufacturing illicit liquor at Kotli Sakka village falling under the Rajasansi police station. The police also seized 3,180 kg of lahan (raw material for manufacturing liquor) and 69 litres of illicit liquor from the spot.

The stills were being run at the house of Harpreet Singh and his brother Jatinder Singh at Kotli Sakka village.

The suspects fled from the spot while a case under the Excise Act was registered against them. Raids were on to nab them, said the police.

The police said a search operation was carried out under the supervision of the Ajnala DSP. Excise inspector Gurmeet Kaur and other officials were part of the search operation at the village.