Two injured in firing in Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 19

Two persons were injured when several armed suspects opened fire at them in Attari here on Monday night. One of the victims had a narrow escape. Old enmity is cited as reason behind the incident.

The injured were admitted to a hospital. The police have arrested one suspect in the case. The remaining suspects are absconding. The police are carrying out raids to nab them.

The injured were identified as Sandeep Singh and Saab Singh, both residents of Attari border town. Sandeep sustained bullet injury on face while Saab was hit on his ankle. Their friend Arshdeep narrowly escaped in the firing.

The police have booked Major Singh, his three sons Raja, Sunny and Sajan, Honey Sharma of Dande village and Amritsar of Neshta besides three unknown persons. The police arrested Major Singh.

Saab stated to the police that he along with Sandeep and Arshdeep had gone to Attari bus stand for having juice. He said while returning they went to drop Arshdeep at his home. When they reached near Major Singh’s house the road outside was blocked by bikes and other vehicles parked in a haphazard manner. He said they came to know that Sunny’s birthday party was going on and DJ was playing music loudly.

Saab said Raja came out of the house and entered into an argument with them. He said soon Sunny and Sajan also came out. Saab alleged that all suspects were armed with pistols and fired at them. He said a bullet hit his ankle. Saab said they ran away from the spot to save themselves. The suspects also chased them. Saab said he fell to the road and got injured.

When Arshdeep and Sandeep tried to make him stand and escape from spot a bullet hit Sandeep’s face and he got critically injured. The suspects fled from the spot after threatening to kill them. Sheetal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said an old enmity was the reason behind the incident. He said doctors had declared Sandeep unfit for recording statement.