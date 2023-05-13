Two injured in snatching bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

Parminder Kaur (47) and her daughter Manjot Kaur (17), both residents of Boparai Khurd village, sustained injuries in a snatching bid here on Tuesday late evening. They were returning to the village from Khasa when the incident took place.

The victims were taken to a private hospital for treatment. A complaint was lodged with the police yesterday but there has been no breakthrough in the case so far.

Parminder Kaur stated to police that on Tuesday at around 7.15 pm, she and her daughter were on their way back home from Khasa on their scooter. They had just crossed Khurmania village when two bike-borne persons started chasing them. She said the pillion rider tried to snatch her purse, but she did not let him have it. Their scooter lost its balance and they fell on the road. The accused then dragged her across some distance, but she still did not let go of her bag. When she raised the alarm, some people rushed to the spot. The accused fled away on their bike. The duo sustained injuries and bruises in the instance.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 511 of IPC against the unidentified miscreants. Investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh said that even though they had scanned footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area, but they could not make any breakthrough. Further investigation is under way.