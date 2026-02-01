Two jailed brothers’ property demolished

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate on Monday demolished an allegedly illegally acquired property belonging to two suspected drug smugglers at Kot Atma Ram in the Sultanwind Road area, under the jurisdiction of the Division B police station.

This marks the 20th such demolition carried out in the past year. The structure was allegedly built using proceeds from the narcotics trade, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who visited the site and supervised the demolition. He also interacted with local residents during the operation.

The property belonged to two real brothers — Kuljeet Singh, alias Happy Penchar (36), and Jatinder Singh, alias Sonu (37). Both are currently lodged in jail and face multiple criminal cases under the NDPS Act, the Arms Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, they had no other known sources of income.

It is learnt that the accused had constructed special cavities in the windows of the house to facilitate the sale of drugs.

Sharing further details, Bhullar said Kuljeet Singh faces six FIRs registered between 2014 and 2026, including cases related to NDPS violations, arms offences, attempted murder and other serious crimes at the Maqboolpura and Division B police stations. Similarly, Jatinder Singh has eight criminal cases registered against him, including cases under the NDPS Act at the Sultanwind police station, as well as other serious offences at the Maqboolpura, Chheharta and Division B police stations.

He said the demolition was carried out by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation with police assistance as part of an ongoing crackdown on properties created through drug money. He reiterated that assets built from the proceeds of narcotics trafficking would not be allowed to stand.

The Police Commissioner urged citizens to assist law enforcement agencies in the fight against drugs and organised crime. He encouraged the public to share information confidentially through the Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Helpline (93946-93946), where rewards of up to Rs 10 lakh are offered for credible information leading to the arrest of gangsters.

Providing data on enforcement efforts, Bhullar said that over the past year, under the Punjab Police’s flagship campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate registered 1,767 NDPS cases and arrested 3,140 drug peddlers. Authorities seized more than 268 kg of heroin, along with substantial quantities of opium, methamphetamine, ganja, charas, cocaine, narcotic powder and poppy husk.

In addition, the police recovered 1,550 injections and nearly 1.94 lakh capsules and tablets. Drug money amounting to over Rs 3.10 crore was confiscated and 132 vehicles allegedly used in narcotics-related activities — including four-wheelers, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers — were impounded.