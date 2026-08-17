Two killed as car rams into truck-trailer in Tarn Taran

Two persons were killed on the spot in a road accident that took place in front of the District Courts Complex on the national highway here on Saturday night.

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The deceased were identified as Amolakpreet Singh (25), son of Dilbag Singh, a resident of Piddi, and his friend Sukhraj Singh (30), son of Resham Singh, a resident of Rure Assal. They were travelling in their car from Tarn Taran to Harike and rammed the rear of a truck-trailer parked on the roadside in front of the District Courts Complex.

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The car driver applied the brakes, but the vehicle got crushed under the truck-trailer. They died on the spot. Inspector Baljit Singh, SHO, Sadar police, said the police had registered a case.