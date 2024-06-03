Two killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 2

Two residents of nearby Khara village falling under the Sarhali police station died yesterday on the spot when their bikes collided head on on the National Highway No. 54. The deceased were identified as Inderpal Singh (35) and Gurbinder Singh (40).

Investigation officer ASI Dilbag Singh said Inderpal was on way back home from Sarhali village after purchasing items of daily need and Gurbinder was going on his motorcycle to Sarhali village. Their bikes collided head on in front of the UK Palace. Both died on the spot.

The post-mortem examination of the bodies of the deceased was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Sunday. The bodies were cremated at the cremation ground in Khara village.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran