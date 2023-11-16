Two killed in road mishap in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 15

Two persons riding a motorcycle were killed on the spot in a road accident that took place on the Tarn Taran-Patti road near Shahabpur village here on Tuesday. The accident took place when a speeding car hit the motorcycle from the front. The deceased have been identified as Joga Singh and his aunt Gian Kaur, residents of Jaura village.

Deceased Joga Singh. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Kashmir Singh, husband of Gian Kaur, who was at the local Civil Hospital, said after taking medicines from Tarn Taran, Gain Kaur and his nephew Joga Singh were returning to the village when their motorcycle was hit by a car.

After being hit by the car, both fell down on the road and died on the sport due to head injuries. ASI Gursewak Singh, posted with the Sarhali police station, reached the spot to collected information about the accident. The police registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427, IPC, on Wednesday.

The car occupants managed to escape from the spot after the accident. The bodies were cremated in the village cremation ground in the evening.

