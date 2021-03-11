Two killed in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

An e-rickshaw driver Rakesh Kumar, (65), of Gilwali gate, lost his life when a speeding SUV hit him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

SUV driver Sukhwinder Singh of Partap Avenue was arrested but released on bail.

Raj Kumar, bus stand, chowki in-charge, said Rakesh was standing on the roadside near Sangam Theatre Chowk, while his son had gone to a shop to buy something. He said the SUV came from behind and hit him due to which his e-rickshaw flipped. Rakesh sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to GNDH, but he died. —