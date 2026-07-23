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Home / Amritsar / Two killed, mob sets bus ablaze near Pathankot

Two killed, mob sets bus ablaze near Pathankot

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Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The private bus was en route to Jammu from Jalandhar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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An irate mob set ablaze a luxury tourist bus after it collided with a motorcycle and killed two persons.

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The incident took place near Kaunterpur village, 15 km from Pathankot, on the Jalandhar-Jammu road around 10 am. The bus was en route to Jammu from Jalandhar.

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SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon said, “The driver tried to flee but we managed to arrest him.”

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The deceased, Ranjit Singh and Arun Kumar, were from Kaunterpur village. The motorcycle they were on belonged to “Laxmi Travels”, a transport company.

The bus, which was being driven at high speed, hit a two-wheeler first, dragged it to nearly 200 m before ramming into another bike,” said eyewitness Parladh Singh.

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The SSP said they were investigating the matter and that an FIR had been registered at the Nangal Bhur police station.

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