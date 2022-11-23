Two more accomplices arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

The counter intelligence wing of the Punjab Police have nabbed two accomplices of Rajasthan-based drug traffickers who were arrested with 13-kg heroin yesterday.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet singh alias Mannu and Balkar Singh, both residents of Panjgaraya in Ferozepur district.

They were allegedly had contacts with Pakistan-based smugglers and had sneaked the contraband smuggled through Jammu and Kashmir border. They were arrested from Hanumangarh area in Rajasthan, as per sources in the wing.

Following the seizure of 13-kg heroin, they hid in Hanumangarh. The police also seized a mobile phone from their possession. Inderdeep Singh, investigation officer, said the duo would be produced before a court tomorrow.

The counter intelligence wing had arrested Sukhvir Singh and Bindu Singh alias Binder from near Mudhal village and confiscated 13-kg heroin from their possession.

Manpreet has asked them to bring the consignment from Jammu and Kashmir. Sukhvir and Bindu had come in a bus when they were nabbed.