Two nabbed for breaking into house in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 12

The Tarn Taran police have nabbed two alleged robbers who broke into a house on the intervening night of January 7 and 8 with the intention of burglary.

They were identified as Rahul Singh and Abdul Masih of Ward No.1 of Patti. The police have confiscated two country-made weapons along with live rounds from their possession. The police said raids were on to nab their accomplices who absconded following the instance.

The complainant, Balbir Singh, who is a resident of Ward No.19 of Patti, told the police that at around 11pm on January 7, he came out of his room and started moving towards the kitchen to take water for his ill wife, when he found around six armed persons entering his house. They were armed with baseball bats, datar and wooden sticks. Balbir identified Rahul Singh, Abdul Masih and Sukhchain Singh, but three others who had covered their faces could not be identified by him.

On seeing them, he shouted and called his brother who fired a gunshot at the accused. Some of them got hit by splinters following which they fled from the spot. A complaint was lodged with the police and the police nabbed Rahul and Abdul Masih.

Gurmeet Singh Chohan, SSP, Tarn Taran, said the accused were produced in a court, which sent them to police custody. Raids were on to nab their absconding accomplices.