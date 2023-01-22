Two nabbed for serving hookah sans licence

Amritsar, January 21
The city police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly serving hookah without any licence to some youths at a restaurant on Lawrence Road area here late last night.
The two suspects have been identified as Rajesh Arora and his son Mohak Arora of Damganj area.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police got a tip-off about the duo serving hookah to youths without a licence. Following the tip-off, a raid was conducted late last night. A case has been registered in this regard under Sections 21 and 24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...