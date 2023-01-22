Two nabbed for serving hookah sans licence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

The city police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly serving hookah without any licence to some youths at a restaurant on Lawrence Road area here late last night.

The two suspects have been identified as Rajesh Arora and his son Mohak Arora of Damganj area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police got a tip-off about the duo serving hookah to youths without a licence. Following the tip-off, a raid was conducted late last night. A case has been registered in this regard under Sections 21 and 24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.