Two nabbed in Rs 1L loot case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

Division C police station has arrested two snatchers allegedly involved in the looting of Rs 1 lakh from a trader on September 4.

Those arrested were identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Gujjarpura, and Shivam of Gujjarpura. The police had also booked Sahil, alias Gardilla, and Sandeep Kumar, alias Sanju, of Gujjarpura in the case. They were yet to be arrested. The police had recovered the bike used in the crime from their possession.

Malkeet Singh of New Amritsar area told the police that he was running a money transfer book mart shop at Dashmesh Nagar on Tarn Taran road here. He said on September 4 at around 8.15 pm he was returning home after closing down his shop when four accused on a bike and a scooter stopped him near Happy Gym. He said they pushed his bike due to which he fell down and the accused snatched his bag on pistol point. The bag contained Rs 1 lakh cash.

Khushbir Kaur, Assistant Commissioner of Police, South, told that during investigations the police identified Jaspreet Singh who was arrested from a salon located in Sharma Colony. The police also seized the motorcycle that was used during snatching. His interrogation led to the identification of remaining three accused. After him the police also arrested Shivam in the case.