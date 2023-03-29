Two nabbed with 11 stolen motorcycles

Amritsar, March 28
The city police nabbed two persons and recovered 11 motorcycles from their processions here on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sarup, alias Roop, a resident of Chuchakwala here, and Lovepreet Singh alias Love, a resident of Wariah village in Bhindian Saida area of the district.
The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has launched a special campaign against vehicle thieves and special nakas are being set up. On the directions of Prabhjot Singh Virk, ADCP-2, and Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP (North), SHO Jaspal Singh at Ranjit Avenue along with police team comprising ASI Harpreet Singh installed a naka in front of Beant Park.
During the checking, accused Sarup Singh and Lovepreet Singh were arrested along with stolen motorcycles. A case under Sections of 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC was registered against them at the Ranjit avenue police station. The accused were presented in a court that remanded them in police custody. During their interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen about 10 more motorcycles. The police team recovered the stolen bikes. These motorcycles were stolen from different areas of Ranjit Avenue and Civil Lines areas.
