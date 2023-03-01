Two nabbed with 13 stolen two-wheelers in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

The city police nabbed two persons and recovered 13 vehicles from them. The suspects have been identified as Palwinder Singh, alias Bhola, and Chamkaur Singh of Ghariali Raani Patti village. ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said a team led by the SHO of the Majitha Road police station was on patrolling near the main gate of Guru Nanak Hospital, Majitha Road. Two persons were seen coming from the hospital on a scooter without a number plate. The police intercepted them and asked to show the documents, but they failed to produce the documents. After registering a case the police interrogated them and three scooters and nine motorcycles were recovered.