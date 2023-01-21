Two nabbed with 35-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police arrested two persons and recovered 35-gm heroin in separate instances on Thursday. Sonu Singh of Maqboolpura was held with 20-gm heroin, while Vijay, alias Bali of Tung Bala, was arrested with 15-gm heroin. Further investigations were under progress to establish their backward and forward links. TNS

3 Cell phones seized in jail

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated three mobile phones from the high-security jail premises here on Thursday. Two phones were seized from two inmates, while one was found lying unclaimed during a search operation in the complex. The two prisoners were identified as Daljit Singh of Gehri Mandi and Rohit Arora of the Gilwali Gate. Two separate cases were registered in this connection. TNS

Woman’s purse snatched

Amritsar: Two unidentified persons snatched a purse from a local resident identified as Gurwinder Kaur. She told the police that her purse contained Rs 10,000, bangles, a mobile phone and some documents. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC.