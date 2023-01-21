Two nabbed with 35-gm heroin

Amritsar: The city police arrested two persons and recovered 35-gm heroin in separate instances on Thursday. Sonu Singh of Maqboolpura was held with 20-gm heroin, while Vijay, alias Bali of Tung Bala, was arrested with 15-gm heroin. Further investigations were under progress to establish their backward and forward links. TNS
3 Cell phones seized in jail
Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated three mobile phones from the high-security jail premises here on Thursday. Two phones were seized from two inmates, while one was found lying unclaimed during a search operation in the complex. The two prisoners were identified as Daljit Singh of Gehri Mandi and Rohit Arora of the Gilwali Gate. Two separate cases were registered in this connection. TNS
Woman’s purse snatched
Amritsar: Two unidentified persons snatched a purse from a local resident identified as Gurwinder Kaur. She told the police that her purse contained Rs 10,000, bangles, a mobile phone and some documents. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...