Two nabbed with country-made pistols in Amritsar

Amritsar, February 25
Acting on specific inputs, the city police arrested two persons on the charge of smuggling country-made weapons. The police recovered two country-made pistols from their possession, while further investigation is underway to identify their links.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said the police got a tip-off that Lovepreet Singh of Preet Nagar locality was having a country-made pistol and was nabbed. The police recovered a pistol along with five live cartridges.
During a probe, he revealed that he had brought the weapon from Madhya Pradesh. The police said it was learnt that he had brought around three pistols and efforts were on to recover the other weapons. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him.
Similarly, the police confiscated a country-made pistol from Gagandeep Singh of Jandiala Guru area. SHO Shivdarshan Singh said the accused brought the weapon from Madhya Pradesh.
