Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

The city police have nabbed two notorious criminals and recovered 260gm of heroin, besides suspected drug money to the tune of Rs90,000 from their possession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurinderbir Singh said the police also confiscated a computerised scale and a Hyundia Verna car (PB-69-D-1875) from them.

Those arrested were identified as Nirmal Singh, alias Nimma, of Jhok Harihar village and Balkar Singh of Bhawda Azam Shah village in Ferozepur. An FIR under Section 21-C, 27-A, 29/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.

ACP Gurinerbir said during checking of vehicles near Sun City on the Batala road, the police intercepted a car. During search, the police recovered the contraband and drug money from their possession. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused have links with interstate and international drug traffickers. The duo were produced in the court and brought on police remand for unearthing the entire drug nexus.

The police said Nirmal Singh was a notorious criminal having as many as 25 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, NDPS Act, ATM robberies etc, against him, while Balkar Singh also had five criminal cases against him.