Two nabbed with heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar: Maqboolpura police have arrested Gautam of Maqboolpura for allegedly possessing 10-gm heroin on Thursday. During the interrogation, he told that he bought the contraband from Kishan of Khasa following which he was also nabbed. A case was registered. TNS

Teacher robbed at gunpoint

Tarn Taran: A teacher of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Khemkaran, was robbed by two men at gunpoint on Thursday. He was going to his work at the time of incident. Kishor Chand in his complaint to the Patti sadar police said he was on his way to work, when two armed bike-borne men waylaid him and robbed him of his wallet. A case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and under the Arms Act has been registered.