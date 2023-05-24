Two nabbed with illegal weapons

Amritsar, May 23
The city police arrested two persons with illegal weapons today. The suspects have been identified as Sajan Sharma and Fakir Chand of Khem Karan. A case has been registered under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.
