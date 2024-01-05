Two nabbed with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

The Amritsar (Rural) police arrested two persons for allegedly possessing illegal weapons and ammunition here yesterday. They were identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Sathiala village, and Manpreet Singh, a resident of Chatiwind village.

The police said yesterday, near CNG gas station on the Jalandhar road in Mehta, a man had opened fire into the air following a minor mishap when his bike collided with a car. Both car and the motorcycle owner entered into heated arguments following which the bike-borne person took out a pistol and fired into the air.

As the police got the information, it started an investigation and identified the suspect as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Sathiala. The police recovered .32 bore illegal pistol, 10 live cartridges and a magazine from him. A case under Sections 336 (Negligence act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against him at the Mehta police station here.

In the second case, the rural police arrested Manpreet Singh from the Mandiala road turn during patrolling. The police seized .32 bore illegal pistol, a magazine and a live bullet from him. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him. Further probe was initiated into the matter.