Two nabbed with pistol, 6 bullets

Amritsar: The Rural Police have arrested Shamsher Singh alias Shera of Ghaniye Ke Bangar and Jaskirat Singh of Bal Khurd village for allegedly possessing a country-made weapon. Sub-Inspector Karambir Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the duo near the Butari village turn. During search, the police recovered a .30 bore pistol and six live bullets from their possession. A case was registered against them. TNS

Snatcher held, purse recovered

Amritsar: The Division A police have arrested a snatcher identified as Simranjit Singh of Rani Valah village in Tarn Taran and recovered a snatched purse from his possession. He was caught by the public while running away after snatching a purse from Amarnath Kumar of Chheharata. Amarnath had come to city centre near bust stand for some work. After taking tea at a shop he took out his purse for paying when the accused snatched his purse. A case was registered against him.