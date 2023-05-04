Two nabbed with stolen scooter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Division A police have arrested two vehicle lifters identified as Gurpreet Singh of Dharad village and Resham Singh of Dhapai and recovered a stolen scooter from their possession. The police have registered a case and started investigation. The police said they hoped that they would recover more stolen vehicles during further interrogation. TNS

One held with sedative pills

Amritsar: The Ramdas police have arrested Shamsher Singh of Bhindi Saida and confiscated 1,735 sedative pills from his possession. SI Sukhwinderjit Singh told that he was arrested from Chaharpur village yesterday. He was travelling on bike and tried to speed away on seeing the police party. A case under NDPS act was registered against him.