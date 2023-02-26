Two of robbers’ gang fall in police net in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 25

The Chabal police on Friday arrested two members of a three-member gang of miscreants involved in various incidents of robbery in the border area.

Sub-Inspector Kulwant Singh said the arrested members have been identified as Ajay Singh and Durlabh Singh of Bainka village.

The third member of the gang, Harjinder Singh of Bhikhiwind, is still at large.

The police have been conducting raids to nab him. The police officer said the gang had robbed Gurdeep Singh, a teacher of Government High school, Bhuchar Kalan, on Thursday when he was on his way back home in Chabal.

The arrested accused were produced in the court on Saturday, and the court sent them to two-day police remand.