Two of robbers’ gang fall in police net in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, February 25
The Chabal police on Friday arrested two members of a three-member gang of miscreants involved in various incidents of robbery in the border area.
Sub-Inspector Kulwant Singh said the arrested members have been identified as Ajay Singh and Durlabh Singh of Bainka village.
The third member of the gang, Harjinder Singh of Bhikhiwind, is still at large.
The police have been conducting raids to nab him. The police officer said the gang had robbed Gurdeep Singh, a teacher of Government High school, Bhuchar Kalan, on Thursday when he was on his way back home in Chabal.
The arrested accused were produced in the court on Saturday, and the court sent them to two-day police remand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail
Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after p...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...