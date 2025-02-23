Two operatives of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria nabbed

The Chabal police have arrested two operatives of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria for taking extortion from a resident of Lalu Ghuman here.

The police said here on Saturday that the accused have been identified as Khushpreet Singh Khush of Malakpur and Akashdeep Singh Akash of Bhaika in Gurdaspur district.

ASI Kanwaljit Singh, investigating officer, said victim Dharminder Singh of Lalu Ghuman, working as a medical practitioner, in his complaint to the police stated that he has been receiving mobile messages and threat calls for the last few days seeking an extortion of Rs 50 lakh from the two men who claimed to be operatives of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

ASI Kanwaljit Singh said the operatives were produced in a court, which sent them to police custody for six days.