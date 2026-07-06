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Home / Amritsar / Two operatives of gangster Nishan Jaurian held after encounter

Two operatives of gangster Nishan Jaurian held after encounter

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:44 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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SSP, Amritsar Rural Police, Kanwalpreet Singh along with other cops at the encounter spot in Ajnala on Sunday.
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The Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday busted a module allegedly linked to foreign-based gangster Nishan Jaurian, arresting two of his associates after a brief exchange of fire near Ajnala.

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Acting on a secret tip-off, a police team intercepted an SUV near the Gujja Peer canal in Ajnala. The police said one of the accused, identified as Sukhraj Singh, alias Harry, a resident of Kotli Surat Malhi in Batala, allegedly opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape.

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Police officials said the team retaliated, during which Sukhraj sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ajnala, for treatment. The second accused, Arjun Sharma, a resident of Dalerpur village under the Kalanaur police station in Gurdaspur, was arrested from the spot.

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The police recovered a .30 bore pistol, two live cartridges, three empty cartridge shells, two mobile phones and the Mahindra Thar allegedly used by the accused.

A case has been registered at the Ajnala police station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

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During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the accused were allegedly part of a module being operated by foreign-based gangster Nishan Jaurian. Investigators suspect the duo was acting on his directions and had been assigned to target an individual. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and ascertain the intended target.

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