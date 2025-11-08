Two Pak-backed drug supply modules busted; two arrested with 2.8 kg ICE

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted two Pakistan-backed drug supply modules and arrested two key operatives, recovering a total of 2.815 kg of methamphetamine (commonly known as ICE). The operation was carried out under the ongoing drive to make Punjab a drug-free state as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Advertisement

Those arrested have been identified as Gursevak Singh, alias Sevak, a resident of Gharyala village in Tarn Taran district, and Baljit Singh, a resident of Guru Nanakpura, Amritsar.

Advertisement

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the preliminary investigation revealed that both accused had been in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through virtual numbers. The duo coordinating the pickup and delivery of drug consignments within Punjab and often choosing locations near religious places to avoid suspicion. “These modules were operating with clear cross-border links, and the Punjab Police are committed to dismantling such networks to safeguard the youth of the state,” the DGP said.

Advertisement

He said further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages, identify the handlers operating from across the border, and unearth the entire chain of the syndicate.

Providing operational details, Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the first operation was conducted following specific intelligence inputs. A police checkpoint was set up near the Dana Mandi, Amritsar, where accused Gursevak Singh, alias Sevak, was apprehended. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 40 grams of methamphetamine (ICE).

Advertisement

During his interrogation, Gursevak disclosed information leading to the recovery of an additional 1.96 kg of the same drug from a location identified by him.

The Amritsar Police Commissioner said Gursevak, who hails from a border area, had been in regular touch with a Pakistani smuggler through encrypted virtual communication platforms. Acting as a courier, he personally collected consignments at pre-decided points and delivered them within the state as instructed by his foreign handler.

In a separate operation, police teams set up another checkpoint near Ryan International School at the Vallah bypass road in Amritsar, acting on reliable intelligence. During this operation, the police nabbed Baljit Singh and recovered 45 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) from his possession. Based on his disclosure, a further recovery of 770 grams of the drug was made from another location.

“Investigation is being conducted in coordination with central intelligence agencies to identify the cross-border suppliers, local distributors and financial facilitators involved in this racket,” said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. He emphasised that the Punjab Police are determined to dismantling the entire network connecting smugglers across the border with local drug peddlers.

In this regard, two separate cases have been registered under Section 21 (B) of the NDPS Act at the Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar and under Sections 21(B) and 21(C) of the NDPS Act at the Maqboolpura police station in Amritsar.

Officials said more arrests are likely as investigation progresses and efforts are being made to trace the financial channels and communication networks used by the accused to maintain contact with their Pakistan-based handlers.