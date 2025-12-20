Two peddlers nabbed with opium, pistols in Ajnala

The Ajnala police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized a large consignment of narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sukhraj Singh and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Jons Mohar village under Ajnala police station. Both were arrested on the spot. The police seized 1 kg of opium, 25 gm of heroin, four foreign-made pistols along with magazines and 24 cartridges.

According to the police, a case has been registered under Sections 18, 21, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25(8), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them.

The police said that its team, led by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), along with other cops, had set up a naka (checkpoint) near the newly constructed bridge close to Boparai Baj Singh village when they noticed a motorcycle approaching from the side of Khurmanian village.

When signalled to stop, the motorcycle rider abruptly tried to turn back. At the same time, the pillion rider attempted to throw away a polythene packet.

The police immediately overpowered both suspects with the help of the naka party. During the search, the police seized the abovesaid contraband. A motorcycle used by the accused was also seized.

Police officials said further investigation was underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and weapons as well as to identify their other links. Both accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.