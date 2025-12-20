DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Two peddlers nabbed with opium, pistols in Ajnala

Two peddlers nabbed with opium, pistols in Ajnala

Four foreign-made pistols along with magazines seized

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:19 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Ajnala police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized a large consignment of narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sukhraj Singh and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Jons Mohar village under Ajnala police station. Both were arrested on the spot. The police seized 1 kg of opium, 25 gm of heroin, four foreign-made pistols along with magazines and 24 cartridges.

Advertisement

According to the police, a case has been registered under Sections 18, 21, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25(8), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them.

Advertisement

The police said that its team, led by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), along with other cops, had set up a naka (checkpoint) near the newly constructed bridge close to Boparai Baj Singh village when they noticed a motorcycle approaching from the side of Khurmanian village.

Advertisement

When signalled to stop, the motorcycle rider abruptly tried to turn back. At the same time, the pillion rider attempted to throw away a polythene packet.

The police immediately overpowered both suspects with the help of the naka party. During the search, the police seized the abovesaid contraband. A motorcycle used by the accused was also seized.

Advertisement

Police officials said further investigation was underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and weapons as well as to identify their other links. Both accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts