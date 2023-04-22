Two petrol pump salesmen attacked in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

Several armed persons attacked two salesmen of a petrol pump with sharp-edged weapons leaving one of them seriously injured in Chheharta area here on Wednesday night.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital. The police have registered a case in this connection. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and a probe was on to identify the suspects.

The victims were identified as Varun Sharma of Islamabad area and Rajiv Sharma of Naraingarh area. Varun sustained serious injuries as he came to the rescue of Rajiv Sharma who was surrounded by the accused.

Rajiv Sharma told the police that around 10pm on Wednesday when he was working at the fuel station, around eight youths came on three bikes for filling petrol. He said while filling fuel in their motorcycles, the accused were indulging in abusive language with each other.

In the meantime, a woman customer came there for filling petrol. Rajiv said them not to use abusive language in the presence of women at the filling station. He said they got enraged and started arguing with him. They took out datars (sharp-edged weapons) and attacked him. Varun who was also there came to his rescue. They assaulted him also. ASI Harjinder Singh said the incident was captured on the CCTVs installed there. A probe was on to identify the suspects.