Two pontoon bridges on Ravi inaugurated

Amritsar, April 15

The state government has set up two pontoon bridges in Darya Musa and Kot Rajada villages to facilitate farmers in the Ajnala border belt, who have encountered difficulties in tilling their land across the Ravi. Previously, the farmers had to use large wooden boats to access their fields and transport agricultural equipment.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal inaugurated the bridges, stating that they were constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore. According to Dhaliwal, the government wanted to construct a permanent bridge and approached the Centre for permission, which was denied due to security reasons. He noted that a large number of farmers in the region own land across the Ravi and require transportation for their tractors, combine harvesters, and other machinery to their fields, which posed a problem.

“Even the BSF personnel will be able to take their jeeps and other vehicles to protect the border of the country,” he added. The minister criticised the previous government for failing to provide better transportation facilities in the border belt.

Boon for farmers