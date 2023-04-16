Two pontoon bridges on Ravi inaugurated

Amritsar, April 15
The state government has set up two pontoon bridges in Darya Musa and Kot Rajada villages to facilitate farmers in the Ajnala border belt, who have encountered difficulties in tilling their land across the Ravi. Previously, the farmers had to use large wooden boats to access their fields and transport agricultural equipment.
Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal inaugurated the bridges, stating that they were constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore. According to Dhaliwal, the government wanted to construct a permanent bridge and approached the Centre for permission, which was denied due to security reasons. He noted that a large number of farmers in the region own land across the Ravi and require transportation for their tractors, combine harvesters, and other machinery to their fields, which posed a problem.
“Even the BSF personnel will be able to take their jeeps and other vehicles to protect the border of the country,” he added. The minister criticised the previous government for failing to provide better transportation facilities in the border belt.
Boon for farmers
- The bridges constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore
- Previously, farmers had to use large wooden boats to access their fields
- BSF personnel will be able to take their jeeps and other vehicles across the river
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...