Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With two positive cases reported on Sunday, the total count of positive cases from the district has increased to 59,373. The district health authorities have reported recovery of four patients with which the total recovery count has increased to 57,666. The district, at present, has a total of 25 active cases. TNS

Businessman gets extortion calls

Tarn Taran: A local bizman allegedly received extortion calls on his mobile phone from some unidentified foreign mobile here on Friday. The caller demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. The victim, a Gupta family, is running a rice sheller (Gupta Foods Rice Sheller) at Kaddgill village on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala Guru road. The caller threatened to eliminate the whole family in case the extortion money was not given to him. The caller introduced himself as a member of Dhalla group and Sukhe Lambeh group. The businessman, Avinash Gupta, in his complaint to the local Sadar police stated that on March 4, the caller made calls to the businessman from different mobile numbers. He said the caller also called his brother Navin Gupta demanding the extortion money. The callers threatened that in case the brothers failed to give the money, their whole family would be eliminated. ASI Balbir Singh said a case under Sections 384, 506 and 34 of the IPC had been registered on Saturday and further proceedings initiated. OC

Army jawan commits suicide

Amritsar: An Army jawan allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree in the Army Cantonment at the Khasa headquarters complex on Attari Road on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Sidar. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, he was undergoing training at the Army Cantonment in Khasa. Subedar Omkar Singh spotted the body of Akshay early this morning when he went to take his bath. Police station Gharinda has registered case under Section 174 of the CrPC on the basis of the statement the complainant. Further investigation was on. TNS

Councillor hurt in brutal attack

Amritsar: Intermediating in a property dispute proved costly to a local councillor after a group of people attacked him in Sultanwind area. The accused has been identified as Jodhbir Singh, Manpreet Singh and Adeshpartap Singh, all residents of Sultanwind village. Satnam Singh, Councillor, Ward Number 34, said Jodhbeer Singh and Manpreet Singh had entered into a clash with Veerpal Singh to vacate a house. On March 4, when he, along with Veerpal Singh, was standing near a shop, Jodhbir Singh and Manpreet Singh attacked Veerpal with iron rods. When he tried to intervene, they attacked him. Satnam was rushed to Joshan Hospital, Maqboolpura, where doctor referred him to the Civil Hospital, Amritsar. The police has registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused.