Two robbers arrested, accomplice still at large

Amritsar, April 13
With the arrest of two persons, the city police claimed to have cracked the robbery incident in which three armed miscreants had looted a general store in Akash Avenue falling under the Sadar police station here six days ago.
Those arrested were identified as Akashdeep Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony on the Fatehgarh Churian road and Gagandeep Singh of Naushehra on Majitha Road. Their third accomplice is yet to be nabbed.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said Mamta, a resident of Akash Avenue, told the police that she ran a general store by the name of Sai General Store located on the main road. She said on April 7, she was in the shop when three bike-borne persons with faces covered entered the shop. They pointed a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon at him and decamped with Rs 10,000 from the cash box.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said raids were on to nab their third accomplice, identified as Navdeep Singh. The police had recovered the sharp-edged weapon while the pistol and the bike used in the crime were yet to be recovered.
He said as per a preliminary probe, Akashdeep had two theft cases against him. He said the accused were produced in a court that sent him to police custody.
