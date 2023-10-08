Two robbers held, three accomplices identified

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

The city police today claimed to have cracked the robbery incident within 24 hours in which two youths were shot at by looters on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road near Verka on the intervening night of October 4 and October 5.

Those arrested were identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Guri, and his brother Ravinder Singh, alias Pawan, residents of Rode Shah Colony in the Islamabad area. Three of their accomplices were yet to be arrested.

Swaraj Singh, a resident of the Chowk Moni area here, told the police that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he and his friends were going from Golden Gate to Majitha Road on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road. He said five persons, who were riding on a Bullet motorcycle and a scooter, intercepted them. The suspects threatened to kill them if they did not handover whatever they had.

He said they resisted suspects attempt and entered into a scuffle with them. He said two of them took out pistols and started firing. He said a gunshot hit his left foot while his friend Lovepreet suffered two gunshot injuries, one on the thigh and other in the stomach. After this, the miscreants fled from the spot leaving them injured.

Later, the injured were rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and Amandeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said the two suspects were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

The ACP and the SHO said three accomplices of the suspects were also identified and raids were on to arrest them.