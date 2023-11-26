Two robbers nabbed with pistol, four live cartridges in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

The Sadar police have arrested two notorious criminals and recovered a pistol with four live rounds and a scooter from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Ram Lal, alias Rahul, a resident of Indira Colony, Tarn Taran Road, and Baldev Singh, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, located on Tarn Taran Road here.

The suspects were wanted in a recent incident in which Rs 4 lakh were looted from a chemist shop on November 7, besides a firing incident on October 27.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, said on October 27, some unknown persons fired into air on the Majitha road bypass and created panic among resident of the area.

During investigation, the police identified the duo as Ram Lal and Baldev Singh. The ACP said the probe revealed that that Ram Lal was also involved in looting of Rs 4.10 lakh from a chemist shop in the Katra Sher Singh area in the walled city. The ACP saud Ram Lal and his unidentified accomplices looted the chemist shop on gun point.

The ACP said Ram Lal also snatched purse of a woman travelling on an e-rickshaw from Hall Gate to the railway station flyover. The purse contained Rs 10,000 in cash and a mobile phone. The ACP said, “Ram Lal has several criminal cases registered against him in Ludhiana. Baldev also has three criminal cases registered against him.”

