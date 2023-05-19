Two robbers nabbed with weapon, bike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

The Chatiwind police have nabbed two robbers and confiscated a pistol along with five cartridges from their possession. They were identified as Germanjit Singh of Bhalaipur Dogra village in Tarn Taran and Manpreet Singh of Khakh village in Tarn Taran.

ASI Balwinder Singh said a police party had installed a checkpoint at Varpal area when they received a tip off that the duo were involved in looting people and were in possession of illegal arms. The informer told that they were coming on a bike from Daburjit to Mehma Pandori village.

Following this, the police carried out a raid near Jheeta village drain bridge and arrested the two. During search the police seized .32 bore country-made weapon, five bullets and a bike from them. A case under Sections 379-B of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them. The police said they were likely to crack several cases during their interrogation.