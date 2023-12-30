Two sent to three-day police custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

The recovery of the contraband from two drug peddlers arrested on Thursday with 1.5-kg heroin was smuggled through a drone. The contraband was dropped in Rorawala border village area a day before their arrest. The police also found the locations through which recent smuggling were made.

The duo, Onkar Singh and Balkar Singh, both residents of Daoke border village, were produced in a local court here on Friday. The court sent them to three-day police custody for further investigations.

A senior police official wishing not to be named said the police had recovered the smart phone used by Onkar Singh for drug trafficking. The police found the locations sent by Pakistan-based smugglers where these drug consignments landed.