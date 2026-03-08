DT
PT
Two siblings found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tarn Taran

Two siblings found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tarn Taran

Apparently, the children had brought fast food from a roadside vendor on Saturday

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:32 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credits/iStock
Shock wave engulfed the DSP wali gali in Tarn Taran after two minor siblings were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Danika (9) and her brother Aarav (6).

According to family members, the children had brought fast food from a roadside vendor on Saturday night and consumed it at home. Soon after eating, both children reportedly started vomiting and complained of discomfort. Their parents initially gave them medicines at home, assuming it to be a minor food-related illness.

However, when the family tried to wake them up on Sunday morning, both children were found unresponsive.

The bereaved family has informed the City Police Station, Tarn Taran, and demanded an investigation into the incident. They suspect that the fast food consumed by the children might have caused food poisoning.

Meanwhile, the roadside vendor from whom the children allegedly purchased the fast food, has denied the allegations. He claimed that several other customers had bought food from his stall the same night and none had reported any health issues.

Police officials said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and further action will be taken after the postmortem report, which is expected on Monday.

