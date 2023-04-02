Two snatchers booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

The police have booked two persons who had shot at a constable who was trying to foil their snatching bid at Sangatpura village on Friday.

Those booked have been identified as Arpandeep Singh of Sangatpura village and Arsh, alias Shera. They were yet to be arrested.

Constable Jugraj Singh, posted with Batala police, suffered bullet injury in the stomach while chasing two snatchers. They were on the run after snatching Rs 20,000 cash and a mobile phone.

The police registered a case under Section 307 (murder bid), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging his duty), 34 of the IPC and sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act against the two.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Ashwani Gotyal said two of their accomplices were arrested by the Batala police. They were a part of a bigger gang of about 20 people, all of whom are youngsters and are involved in small-time crimes, she said. The gang was active in Batala and adjoining areas, she added.