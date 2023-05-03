Two snatchers held with stolen goods in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

The city police nabbed two snatchers with a motorcycle, knife and a snatched mobile phone at Chheharta police station.

The arrested accused have been identified as Robin Singh resident of Master Avenue, Kale Road, Chheharta and Sandeep Singh alias Sanju resident of Kale Ghannupur.

SHO Police Station Chheharta Gurvinder Singh stated that a police team nabbed accused Robin Singh and Sandeep Singh along with their motorcycle and seized a knife and stolen mobile phone from them. The arrested accused will be produced before the court and remand will be obtained and they will be interrogated in depth. The investigation is going on in this regard. A case has been registered against the accused.