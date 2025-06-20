Two snatchers nabbed with snatched scooter, bike in Amritsar

The Gate Hakima police have arrested two persons in connection with a snatching case. The police also recovered the snatched scooter and a bike used in the crime from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Bau and Captain of Kohali village falling under the Lopoke police station (the area under the Amritsar rural police).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh said on June 14, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar locality, along with his friend Sukhjit Singh, alias Bugga, was going from Ram Bagh to his residence. He said when they reached near Gobindgarh Fort, four persons riding two motorcycles intercepted them and snatched their scooter.

He said following investigations, the police identified one of the suspects as Bau and arrested him on June 17. The police recovered the scooter and motorcycle used in crime from him. He said the police today arrested his accomplice Captain and raids were on to nab their two accomplices who were identified by the police.