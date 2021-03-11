Two snatching cases reported

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

The city witnessed two snatching incidents on Majitha Road and posh Ranjit Avenue locality here on Thursday.

Rohit Kapur of Rishi Vihar on Majitha Road said after having dinner, he went to Ganda Singh Wala on Majitha Road to have ice-cream. He said as he was having his ice-cream, an unidentified scooter-borne person came and snatched his gold chain weighing around 2.5 tola.

Similarly, Charanpreet Singh, a resident of D-block of posh Ranjit Avenue, told the police that he along with his wife Harsimran Kaur came to D block market on foot. He said his wife was on a call, when a scooter-borne person came and snatched her expensive mobile phone.

The police have registered two separate cases at Sadar and Ranjit Avenue police station here. Further probe is on.